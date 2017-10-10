On police video, man accused in three Ottawa Valley murders says he feels ‘sorry’
OTTAWA – The man accused of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of three women in the Ottawa Valley told police the day after the crimes that he felt sorry about the killings.
An Ottawa courtroom is hearing the final segment of a nearly five-hour video in which Basil Borutski, now 59, admits that he was responsible for the deaths.
In it, Borutski tells provincial police Det. Sgt. Caley O’Neill that he felt empty, confused and disoriented in the hours after killing Carol Culleton, 66, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48.
READ MORE: ‘They were guilty’: Man charged in triple murder details killings in chilling video
When O’Neill asks Borutski if he understands that what happened was wrong, Borutski says, “Yeah,” and later adds he felt sorry for what happened.
He also says, however, that he didn’t turn the gun on himself because that would have been murder and he wouldn’t have gone to heaven.
Borutski is representing himself but has so far refused to take part in the trial, sitting with his head down and his eyes closed for most of the time the video is playing.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
