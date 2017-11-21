Canadian Armed Forces vessels have helped seize 2,162 kg of cocaine since October

Two Canadian Armed Forces vessels have helped intercept 2,162 kilograms of cocaine in international water in the past month, according to a news release.

HMCS Moncton and HMCS Nanaimo were operating in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, respectively.

“This operation serves as an excellent example of how the Canadian Armed Forces continues to do its part on the international stage to protect our interests and support our allies,” said Lt.-Gen. Steven Bowes, Commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, in a press release.

The seizures were carried out as part of Operation CARIBBE as the CAF worked with the United States Coast Guard to intercept drugs, illicit cash, weapons and people.

On Nov. 11, 2017, HMCS Moncton intercepted a suspect vessel and allowed a coast guard boarding vessel to seize 834 kilograms of cocaine and seize three suspected smugglers.

HMCS Nanaimo carried out a similar raid on Oct. 31 with the vessel seizing 478 kilograms of cocaine and apprehend three people they believe to be smugglers.

“Operation CARIBBE’s successes are a result of the partnership between allied Forces and our collective dedication to keeping our sea lanes safe from illicit activity while also preventing illegal drugs from entering North America,” said Rear Admiral Craig Baines.

Additionally, HMCS Nanmaimo has been credited with disrupting an estimated 750 kilograms of cocaine over the past several weeks.

Both ships are Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels.

Their primary role is to surveillance and patrol, search and rescue and fisheries patrols.