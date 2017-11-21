Norfolk OPP search for suspect in Simcoe hit-and-run

Norfolk OPP hope someone can help them track down a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Simcoe.

Officers say it was around 8:15 p.m. Monday when a 19-year-old man was walking south on Colbourne Street North when he crossed the intersection of Union Street and was hit by a vehicle turning west.

Investigators say he rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and then over the passenger side roof area before falling off, suffering non-life-threatening injuries as a result. Family members took him to hospital for treatment.

The OPP says the driver of the car fled the scene and was last seen headed west on Union Street.

The vehicle is described as a late model, dark-coloured Buick with black steel rims and no hubcaps. Officers say it may possibly be a Regal.

The vehicle may have damage to the passenger side hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.