More than half of federal public servants had some Phoenix-related pay error: auditor general

More than half of federal public servants experienced at least one error in their paycheque in the 2016-17 fiscal year, according to a new report by the auditor general.

The report, released Tuesday, examined the government’s adoption of the Phoenix pay system, which has been blamed for public servants being paid too little or too much, and sometimes not at all.

As of June 2017, the government owed 51,000 employees a total of $228 million, because they had been underpaid, and 59,000 employees owed the government a total of $295 million because they were overpaid, according to the report.

Last week, it was reported that there were still half a million outstanding transactions that needed to be processed by the pay system.

The auditor general also found that Public Services and Procurement Canada, the ministry responsible for administering the Phoenix pay system, took a year to begin developing a roadmap for resolving the pay issues and although they devoted effort to fixing individual problems, they didn’t come up with a way to fully address the underlying issues.

Initially, the ministry believed that the problems were caused by other departments not knowing how to use the system properly, according to the auditor general. But according to the report, the Phoenix system just couldn’t handle a variety of different pay situations, like for people who did shift work, or temporarily took an acting position at a higher level.

The new pay system was supposed to save money: $70 million per year, starting in the 2016-17 fiscal year. The government expects to spend $540 million over three years to resolve the pay problems, and the auditor general doesn’t think this will be enough.

A similar problem in an Australian health system took eight years and over $1 billion to resolve, according to the report.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough recently acknowledged in an interview with CTV News that the pay system might cost over $1 billion to fix. One of Canada’s biggest public sector unions, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, said last week that it was time for the government to pull the plug on Phoenix and start over – even if it meant hundreds of thousands of dollars in wasted spending.

In a response to the auditor general’s findings, Public Services and Procurement Canada said that a preliminary plan for fixing the pay problems would be finalized by December.

In the meantime, the number of pay problems continues to grow.

–With files from Monique Scotti