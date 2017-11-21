First Student Canada school bus drivers in Toronto in legal strike position

School bus drivers working for First Student Canada are in a legal strike position as of Tuesday and school boards in Toronto are warning parents to consider making alternate arrangements in case of a service disruption.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) both issued letters to parents and guardians last week.

“While there has been no indication of a plan to strike, we feel it is important that you know well in advance that a strike is possible,” the letter wrote.

READ MORE: School bus strike averted in GTA after company, union reach tentative deal

School bus drivers with the Ajax division are involved in the dispute which could impact nine schools at the TDSB and 19 at the TCDSB. A 72-hour notice will be given in the event of any strike action.

“In the event of a strike, there will be no school bus services on routes being serviced by this division, and this would mean that your child would be without school bus transportation service for the duration of the job action,” the board said.

The school boards have been told the school bus operator will not replace drivers, nor will the school board contact another bus company to service the routes.

The school boards said they will be monitoring the situation closely and will advise parents of any changes.

Below is a list of schools that may be impacted by a possible strike:

Toronto District School Board

Cedarbrook Jr PS

Centennial Road Jr PS

Cornell Jr PS

Corvette Jr PS

General Crerar PS

George B Little Jr PS

Poplar Road Jr PS

West Hill CI

William G Miller Jr PS

Toronto Catholic District School Board