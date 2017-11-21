First Student Canada school bus drivers in Toronto in legal strike position
School bus drivers working for First Student Canada are in a legal strike position as of Tuesday and school boards in Toronto are warning parents to consider making alternate arrangements in case of a service disruption.
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) both issued letters to parents and guardians last week.
“While there has been no indication of a plan to strike, we feel it is important that you know well in advance that a strike is possible,” the letter wrote.
School bus drivers with the Ajax division are involved in the dispute which could impact nine schools at the TDSB and 19 at the TCDSB. A 72-hour notice will be given in the event of any strike action.
“In the event of a strike, there will be no school bus services on routes being serviced by this division, and this would mean that your child would be without school bus transportation service for the duration of the job action,” the board said.
The school boards have been told the school bus operator will not replace drivers, nor will the school board contact another bus company to service the routes.
The school boards said they will be monitoring the situation closely and will advise parents of any changes.
Below is a list of schools that may be impacted by a possible strike:
Toronto District School Board
- Cedarbrook Jr PS
- Centennial Road Jr PS
- Cornell Jr PS
- Corvette Jr PS
- General Crerar PS
- George B Little Jr PS
- Poplar Road Jr PS
- West Hill CI
- William G Miller Jr PS
Toronto Catholic District School Board
- St Agatha Catholic School
- St Barbara Catholic School
- St Barnabas Catholic School
- St Bartholomew Catholic School
- St Boniface Catholic School
- St Brendan Catholic School
- St Bolumba Catholic School
- St Dominic savio Catholic School
- St Edmund campion Catholic School
- St ELizabeth seton Catholic School
- St Florence Catholic School
- St Lawrence Catholic School
- St Malachy Catholic School
- St Martin De Porres Catholic School
- St Nicholas Catholic School
- St Richard Catholic School
- St Rose of Lima Catholic School
- St Thomas More Catholic School
- St Trsula Catholic School
