Body found inside burning vehicle near Woodbine Racetrack: Toronto Fire
Toronto Fire Services confirm a body was located inside a vehicle near the Woodbine Racetrack in west-end Toronto early Tuesday morning.
Toronto Fire said they responded to a vehicle fire just after 5 a.m. in a field next to the Rexdale Boulevard on-ramp in front of the casino.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and located a body inside.
Officials said it isn’t clear if the vehicle was involved in a collision or what exactly took place.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.
