Body found inside burning vehicle near Woodbine Racetrack: Toronto Fire

Toronto Fire Services confirm a body was located inside a vehicle near the Woodbine Racetrack in west-end Toronto early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire said they responded to a vehicle fire just after 5 a.m. in a field next to the Rexdale Boulevard on-ramp in front of the casino.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and located a body inside.

Officials said it isn’t clear if the vehicle was involved in a collision or what exactly took place.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.