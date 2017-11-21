Crime
November 21, 2017 6:32 am
Updated: November 21, 2017 6:55 am

Body found inside burning vehicle near Woodbine Racetrack: Toronto Fire

Police investigate a fatal vehicle fire in Rexdale on Nov. 21, 2017.

Global News
Toronto Fire Services confirm a body was located inside a vehicle near the Woodbine Racetrack in west-end Toronto early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire said they responded to a vehicle fire just after 5 a.m. in a field next to the Rexdale Boulevard on-ramp in front of the casino.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and located a body inside.

Officials said it isn’t clear if the vehicle was involved in a collision or what exactly took place.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

 

