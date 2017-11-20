British monarchy valued at a whopping $88 billion

The worth of the British monarchy just keeps on growing, with a new report claiming the Royal family is now valued at a staggering $88 billion.

According to a new report undertaken by Brand Finance, the current valuation indicates the monarchy’s worth has risen by more than $10 billion from last year’s estimate of $77 billion.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip release new portrait photo to mark 70th anniversary

The report outlines the various sources of its valuation (which the organization has undertaken every year since 2012), including “tangible assets” valued at $33 billion, which include the Crown Jewels, Crown Estate, Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall and the Royal Collection.

The remainder of the figure — an estimated $55 billion — is described as the “intangible value, understood as the present value of the benefits that the Monarchy is expected to bring the UK economy” in years to come.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II has $13M in investments in offshore tax havens: documents

These intangibles include such areas as the media profits in reporting the royals’ activities, as well as tourism, with millions of tourists visiting London each year in order to gawk at Buckingham Palace and take in such royal spectacles as the Changing of the Guard.

It should be noted, however, that this estimate is entirely separate from the personal wealth of the Queen, which last year was estimated to be £340 million, or approximately $577 million in Canadian dollars.