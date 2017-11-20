Clam chowder recipe
November 20, 2017 5:25 pm

Recipe: Vietnamese clam chowder

By Staff Global News

Chef Thompson Tran from the Wooden Boat Food Company joins us in the kitchen with his hearty Vietnamese twist on a traditional clam chowder.

A A

Thompson Tran of Wooden Boat Food Company prepares Vietnamese clam chowder

Ingredients

3oz can Ocean Wise minced clams
½ cup minced onion
½ cup diced celery
½ diced carrots
1 cup cubed potatoes
¼ cup butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ L whipping cream
1 cup stock
TT Salt
TT pepper

Vietnamese flavouring options. Use 2 or more ingredients below

Fish Sauce
3 cloves garlic, crushed lightly fried
1 stalk lemongrass pounded
1 tbsp crushed ginger

Fish Sauce tips

Treat as a seasoning as you would salt; use sparingly
Balance with sweet, sour, and spice
Choose ones that are pure without additives and preservatives

More Global BC recipes are available here

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clam chowder recipe
Global BC recipes
Recipes
Vietnamese clam chowder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News