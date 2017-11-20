Recipe: Vietnamese clam chowder

Thompson Tran of Wooden Boat Food Company prepares Vietnamese clam chowder

Ingredients

3oz can Ocean Wise minced clams

½ cup minced onion

½ cup diced celery

½ diced carrots

1 cup cubed potatoes

¼ cup butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ L whipping cream

1 cup stock

TT Salt

TT pepper

Vietnamese flavouring options. Use 2 or more ingredients below

Fish Sauce

3 cloves garlic, crushed lightly fried

1 stalk lemongrass pounded

1 tbsp crushed ginger

Fish Sauce tips

Treat as a seasoning as you would salt; use sparingly

Balance with sweet, sour, and spice

Choose ones that are pure without additives and preservatives

