Recipe: Vietnamese clam chowder
Thompson Tran of Wooden Boat Food Company prepares Vietnamese clam chowder
Ingredients
3oz can Ocean Wise minced clams
½ cup minced onion
½ cup diced celery
½ diced carrots
1 cup cubed potatoes
¼ cup butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ L whipping cream
1 cup stock
TT Salt
TT pepper
Vietnamese flavouring options. Use 2 or more ingredients below
Fish Sauce
3 cloves garlic, crushed lightly fried
1 stalk lemongrass pounded
1 tbsp crushed ginger
Fish Sauce tips
Treat as a seasoning as you would salt; use sparingly
Balance with sweet, sour, and spice
Choose ones that are pure without additives and preservatives
