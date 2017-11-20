More competition is on the way for Uber and Hamilton’s taxi industry

Hamilton residents may soon have another option as they travel throughout the city.

READ MORE: Lyft and Uber to battle each other for drivers and riders in Toronto

Lyft has applied to be licensed under the personal transportation provider (PTP) law which was recently created in response to the arrival of Uber.

If approved, at a cost of $50,000 as required by the municipal bylaw, the ride-hailing service would compete with hundreds of Uber drivers and the traditional taxi industry.

READ MORE: Uber handed class-action lawsuit from riders alleging sexual assault

Similar to Uber, Lyft users download the app to their smartphones, and request a ride to specific pickup and drop-off locations.

Ward 4 Councillor Sam Merulla says the city is trying to do its part to create “an equal playing field” for those looking to the carve out their place in the rapidly changing industry.

He says that includes eliminating barriers for traditional taxicab operators who are “subject to a number of regulatory demands” that don’t apply to the ride-sharing companies.

Taxi drivers, for example, must take a city training course and have a mandate to provide accessible service.