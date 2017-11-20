Dash cam captures scary close call as drunk driver nearly hits two cops

A Texas police department has released dash cam footage of a shocking close call involving their officers and an out-of-control drunk driver.

According to the Forest Hill, Texas Police Department, the incident occurred last Thursday at the 5100-block of SE Loop 820 as officers responded to a call of a disabled vehicle.

According to police, the two deputies pushed the stalled vehicle off the road and onto the far right-hand shoulder, and were awaiting a tow truck.

That’s when police say a driver moving at high speed tried to swerve around their stopped patrol car. Unfortunately, the driver struck the back of the police cruiser and careened into the shoulder – missing the two officers by just a matter of feet.

Police say their patrol car was seriously damaged in the accident but neither the officers nor any civilians were hurt in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on scene and charged with driving while intoxicated after police administered a roadside sobriety test.

“Please don’t drink and drive, folks,” the department said in a message on their Facebook page. “People’s lives depend on it.