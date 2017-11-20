Thousands of teenagers affected by Friends for Life speaker series

John Westhauver was one month away from graduation when he and his three friends got into an horrific car crash in New Brunswick.

Their driver was sober, but he and his friends were drinking.

The car was speeding and lost control. All three of Westhauver’s friends, including the driver were killed. While he survived, he was left with burns to 75% of his body, permanent disfigurement, and a life forever changed.

Monday, thousands of Manitoba high school students got the chance to listen to first-person stories, including Westhauver’s, on how making a bad decision can lead to life-changing injuries as the result of an automobile collision.

Statistics show that teens aged 16 to 19 are nearly four times more likely to be involved in a collision compared to those aged 25 and older.

The series, sponsored by Manitoba Public Insurance, visits nearly 40 schools and shares the stories of three speakers who all have unique experiences with the goal of preventing high-risk behavior in Manitoba’s youngest drivers.