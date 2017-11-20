Harrison Ford helps rescue woman after she drives car off road

Harrison Ford came to the real-life rescue of a woman who was involved in a car accident north of Los Angeles.

Santa Paula, Calif., police told the Ventura County Star that the actor and a friend were in the area when a car rolled off a highway in the small town Sunday around noon.

“He acted as a good Samaritan, just like everybody else, and tried to help before emergency services arrived,” Senior Officer Matt Alonzo told the Star.



Story continues below Harrison Ford is trending for the right reasons. The helped rescue a woman who veered off Route 126 in Ventura County. First a big sigh of relief and then a standing ovation for being a real life hero. pic.twitter.com/aLb9hh20Po — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) November 20, 2017

He said Ford and other people on scene were able to help the woman out of the car. She suffered minor injuries and the California Highway Patrol, the lead agency for the incident, is investigating the cause.

According to TMZ, Ford, 75, was driving behind the woman in question on California State Route 126 in Santa Paula when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses told the publication that the lady lost control of her car and crashed into an embankment off the freeway before Ford rushed to her aid.

Harrison Ford Helps Woman Who Crashed Car Off Highway https://t.co/TjtKOFi9hW — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2017

The Indiana Jones star’s latest car-related incident comes after he took on traffic cop duties while on the mean streets of New York City.

In footage obtained by ET Canada, Ford can be seen directing traffic while fans watch on in disbelief.

Ford’s Mercedes Benz is said to have got trapped in a Manhattan tunnel backup and the actor got tired of waiting, so stepped out to take matters into his own hands.

“Let’s go! C’mon! Get out! Go!” Ford screamed, while waving his arms in the middle of a busy roadway.

Fans of the Ford who recorded the video can be overheard asking, “Is it really him?”

“100%, Indiana Jones directing traffic,” one man replied.

—With files from the Canadian Press