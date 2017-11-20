Blogs
November 20, 2017 12:24 pm

Dave Rowe: Now that was ‘Stampeder football’

By Radio sports anchor  News Talk 770

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19), Rene Paredes (30), Josh Bell (11) and Rob Cote (26) pose with the CFL West Final trophy after they defeated the Edmonton Eskimos in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

“We just have to play Stampeder football” is a phrase I often hear from players as they get ready for a game. But what does that mean, really?

In short, it’s playing the game the right way.

Don’t beat yourself with mistakes. Don’t turn over the football. Don’t kill your own drives or extend the other guy’s drives with bad penalties. Make the play when it’s there.

To be honest, we haven’t seen too much of that down the stretch. But in Sunday’s Western Final, “Stampeder football” made the difference between winning and losing.

Was it perfect? Far from it. But then again, a perfect game is something you see in baseball, not football –  and not too often at that.

Key stats? How about zero turnovers. Not a fumble, not a pick. No third-and-short fails.

The Edmonton Eskimos had one turnover: the key fumble by Jamill Smith that essentially ended the game.

How about seven penalties? That’s good and it had to be. Edmonton only had three, none on offence.

A smothering defence has been a key to Stampeder football this year and their big number was 14. As in yards rushing for Mike Reilly.

The omnipresent threat of the Esks’ quarterback taking off and running was neutralized by a line that sacrificed rush and sack glory for, “contain, contain, contain.”

That’s Stampeder football. And that’s what wins games.

 

