Charles Manson
November 20, 2017 7:05 am
Updated: November 20, 2017 7:16 am

Charles Manson: Here’s what happened to his cult followers

By Alex Dobuzinskis Reuters

ABOVE: Manson directed some of his followers, including Charles "Tex" Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkins, and Linda Kasabian to go to the former residence of an acquaintance, record producer Terry Melcher, and kill whoever was on the premises.

Charles Manson, the convicted mass murderer and cult leader who died on Sunday at the age of 83, orchestrated the gruesome murders of seven people in August 1969 in California by his followers, a group of runaways and outcasts known as the “Manson Family.”

Here is what has become of several of the members of Manson’s cult:

Charles “Tex” Watson, 71, described himself as Manson’s “right-hand man.” On Aug. 9, 1969, he and three female accomplices murdered actress Sharon Tate and four visitors at her Beverly Hills home. The following night, they killed a couple, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, at their Los Angeles home. Watson remains in prison in California after repeatedly being denied parole. He became a minister in 1981, taking a path similar to some other ex-Manson Family members who also turned to Christianity.

Former Charles Mansion follower, Charles ‘Tex” Watson, reads a prepared statement during his parole hearing at Mule Creek State Prison, Ione, Calif. Nov. 16, 2011.

Susan Atkins, who took part in several of the slayings including those at the Tate residence and who wrote “Pig” in blood on a house wall, died of brain cancer in a California prison in 2009 at age 61. Atkins had been denied a request to be freed on parole as the fatal illness took hold.

Susan Atkins testified before the Los Angeles Grand Jury in December 1969.

Patricia Krenwinkel, 69, who took part in the murders of the LaBiancas and at the Tate residence, has become California’s longest-serving woman prisoner. In June, commissioners again denied parole for Krenwinkel, after a six-month inquiry to look into allegations that she had been abused by Manson or someone else, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In this Feb. 24, 1970 file photo, Patricia Krenwinkel, a defendant in the Tate murder case, enters the superior court in Los Angeles for an arraignment.

Leslie Van Houten, 68, is serving a life sentence for taking part in the murders of the LaBiancas. Last year, California Governor Jerry Brown overturned a parole board recommendation that she should be released, saying that Van Houten still posed an “unreasonable danger to society.” In September, the parole board again granted her parole, which started a 150-day review process that will likely culminate in a final decision by Brown.

FILE – In this April 14, 2016 file photo, former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is shown during a break from her hearing before the California Board of Parole Hearings at the California Institution for Women.

Bruce Davis, 75, was sentenced to life in prison for the 1969 murders of music teacher Gary Hinman and stunt man Donald “Shorty” Shea. Brown has repeatedly overturned recommendations by the California parole board that Davis should be freed.

Bruce Davis, the Manson Family “X” carved in his forehead, walks with his attorney Daye Shinn (right) after he surrendered himself to authorities outside the Hall of Justice. Davis is under indictment by the Grand Jury for the 1969 murder of Gary Hinman.

Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 69, was a member of the Manson Family and attended Manson’strial. In 1975, she was tackled by a Secret Service agent after she aimed a pistol at then President Gerald Ford. Convicted of attempted assassination, she was sentenced to life in prison. She was paroled in 2009 and moved to Marcy in New York state, according to the New York Post.

Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, shown leaving the courthouse after her first hearing on the charge of attempting the assassination of President Gerald Ford.

Robert (Bobby) Beusoleil, 70, is serving a life sentence for the 1969 murder of Hinman. A California parole board last denied his bid on Oct. 14, 2016. He will be eligible for a hearing again in 2019.

