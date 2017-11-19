Santa Claus parade a hit with kids

Hundreds of people lined Regina’s streets to watch the 32nd annual Santa Claus parade, despite a Rider game at the same time.

“The Rider game and the Santa Parade are pretty hard things to go between, but I’ve got a seven-year-old that really wants to see Santa, so one had to win out,” parade watcher and Rider fan Ryan Jacobson said.

The parade featured Rudolph, Christmas music, and of course Santa on his sleigh.

It started at 1 p.m. and made its way from Albert Street and 25th Avenue to Southland Mall.