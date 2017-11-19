Belleville indoor baseball centre seeking community support to stay open

Merl Riehl opened Belleville Pitch and Hit, an indoor baseball training facility, this past February after retiring from the Canadian military.

Riehl served for 10 years, and says it was difficult to transition to civilian life following his career. Baseball was one of the things helping him get through that time.

“It was a big adjustment,” he said. “To me, baseball was partly a saviour. That’s when I started volunteering — it kind of helped me integrate myself back into society. It felt good to give back,” Riehl said.

He went from volunteering with a local youth baseball league to now owning Pitch and Hit.

The facility on Sidney Street has six fully automated batting cages, tee areas and a pitching lane.

So far, 3,300 first-time users have registered, but things have slowed down in the fall.

The owners are hoping the community can pitch in to help keep the place alive. They’ve launched a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $10,000.

They worry that if the funds aren’t raised by Dec. 1, they might have to close the doors for good.

“I’d be really disappointed. It would be a big loss,” said Warkworth resident Charles Rapos.

“The fact that this is all year-round is really cool,” said Kingston resident Kyle Cochrane. “Comparing it to anything nearby, there isn’t anything like this in the immediate area that I know of.”

The facility is unique in the region and also offers elite training for users like 13-year-old Trent Duncan, from Belleville.

“It may be keeping your shoulder in on the swing, [or] staying down on the ball. Don’t pull your head up. [Those are] the things they’ll help you with,” Duncan explained.

Riehl said he loves seeing young baseball lovers like Duncan, who use the facility five times a week. But he’s concerned the business might not make it through the winter.

“I would be devastated — not for myself, [but] for the ones who enjoy it and really get something out of it,” Riehl said.

The owners of Pitch and Hit are hoping supporters can help them pull off a “Christmas miracle” and help save the site, which many consider to be an integral community space.