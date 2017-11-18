Security guard stabbed at Delta Walmart after confronting shoplifter; suspect in custody

One man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a Walmart in North Delta early Saturday afternoon.

Police said a security guard at the Walmart on 120th Street confronted a man suspected of shoplifting at around 12:30 p.m.

The man then stabbed the guard, Delta Police said.

“The suspect fled southbound and the Delta Police responded. Within minutes they had containment established and deployed a canine unit,” she said.

The suspect, a man in his mid-20s of no fixed address, was arrested a few blocks away, she said.

The guard was taken to hospital and is suffering non-life threatening injuries, Brooks added.

Police are recommending several charges, including robbery and breach of conditions.