Driver in hospital after vehicle flips on Hwy. 91 in Richmond

A 21-year-old driver is in hospital following an early morning crash on Highway 91, RCMP said Saturday.

Around 2 a.m., a pickup truck travelling westbound on the stretch of highway between No. 6 and No. 7 Roads struck a divider, pushing chunks of the concrete barrier into eastbound lanes.

A vehicle travelling eastbound flipped after striking one of the loose barriers.

The 21-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup abandoned his vehicle and walked away from the scene just as an RCMP officer was arriving and police later tracked him down. The man, who suffered minor injuries, is said to be co-operating with the investigation.

Highway 91 was closed for several hours following the crash, leading to traffic delays for drivers travelling through Richmond on Saturday morning.