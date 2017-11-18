Winter tires are the fastest growing tire category in Canada: Report

Do you have winter tires on your vehicle? If your answer was no, then you would be in the minority from the rest of the country, according to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada‘s 2017 winter tire report.

READ MORE: Are winter tires worth it? What Alberta drivers need to know

On Saturday, manager of communications Michael Majernik told the 630 CHED Alberta Morning News, according to their report winter tires are the fastest growing tire category in Canada.

“Over the past five years winter tire shipments have grown at an annualized rate of four per cent, as more drivers take advantage of winter tires.”

Majernik explained the difference between winter tires and all-season tires, is winter tires have an advanced rubber compound, which means the rubber stays elastic and flexible at lower temperatures.

They also have deeper tread patterns and are designed to get water away from under the wheel.

“The all-weather tire is a tire that is designed to meet the minimum standards for winter traction, but it’s not a dedicated winter tire,” he said.

“Some refer to the all-weather tire as the ‘three season tire.'”

According to tire experts, once the temperature drops below 7 C, all-season or all-weather tires lose their grip and braking distance is extended.

The report found outside of Quebec — where it’s the law to have winter tires — 60 per cent of Canadians use the snow specific tires.

Majernik said the increase could be because winter tires give drivers a peace of mind.

Winter tires are not mandatory in Alberta, however more drivers here appear to be using them. In 2014, about 45 per cent of drivers in the province used them, according to The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada. Two years later, the association said that number had jumped to 55 per cent of drivers.