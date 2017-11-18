Canada
November 18, 2017 11:37 am

Honda issues massive recall for Odyssey minivans as seats may tip forward

By Staff Reuters

The 2014 Honda Odyssey is presented at the New York International Auto Show, in New York's Javits Center, Thursday, March 28, 2013.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
WASHINGTON – Honda Motor Co said on Saturday that it was recalling about 900,000 minivans because second-row seats may tip forward if not properly latched after being adjusted.

The Japanese automaker said the recall covered 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey minivans, all but 2,000 of which are in North America.

Honda had 46 reports of minor injuries related to the issue.

Honda said it was working on a recall fix to help ensure proper latching and, in the interim, had posted a detailed instruction sheet on how to ensure seats are properly latched.

Honda owners can determine if their vehicles will require inspection by going to www.honda.ca/recalls or by calling (888) 9HONDA9.

Global News