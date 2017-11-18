Honda issues massive recall for Odyssey minivans as seats may tip forward

WASHINGTON – Honda Motor Co said on Saturday that it was recalling about 900,000 minivans because second-row seats may tip forward if not properly latched after being adjusted.

The Japanese automaker said the recall covered 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey minivans, all but 2,000 of which are in North America.

Honda had 46 reports of minor injuries related to the issue.

Honda said it was working on a recall fix to help ensure proper latching and, in the interim, had posted a detailed instruction sheet on how to ensure seats are properly latched.

Honda owners can determine if their vehicles will require inspection by going to www.honda.ca/recalls or by calling (888) 9HONDA9.