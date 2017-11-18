Halifax police investigate report of man entering taxi with possible gun

Police are investigating a report of a man entering a taxi with what appeared to be a gun in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the incident a little after 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Agricola Street, which is in the area of North Street.

The man later exited the car a few blocks away in 5500 block of Buddy Daye Street near Gottingen Street, police said in a press release sent that night.

Officers, including the force’s canine team, were deployed to search the area. The man was not found.

Police have requested anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.