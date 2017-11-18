Weather
November 18, 2017 11:43 am

Freezing rain warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec

By Web producer  Global News

A Freezing rain warning has been issued for Montreal and southern Quebec. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

FILE/Getty Images
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning on Saturday for much of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.

The agency warned of an extended period of freezing rain.

Regions north of the St. Lawrence River can expect between 5 and 15 millimetres of freezing rain, while south of the river, precipitation is expected to vary between 2 and 4 millimetres.

Officials are reminding residents to exercise caution during their travels, as highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become icy and slippery.

Environment Canada said freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falls in sub-zero temperatures leading to ice build-up and icy surfaces.

