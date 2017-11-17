Toronto could see up to 40 mm rain this weekend

When leaving the house this weekend, you’ll want to make sure to bring an umbrella with you.

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Friday afternoon for sections of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

“A major fall storm is developing in the south central U.S. on Friday and will quickly intensify as it moves across southern Ontario Saturday into Sunday morning,” said Global News Chief Meterologist Anthony Farnell.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for a quick thumping of snow. Here's your GTA weekend storm timeline. pic.twitter.com/IFLIcbfaX4 Story continues below — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 17, 2017

In the Toronto region rainfall could be heavy at times, with 20 to 40 mm likely.

Farnell forecasts the rain will begin early in the day Saturday, but will become heavy during the afternoon and evening.

“As the storm passes rain will quickly change to wet snow as colder air moves in,” he said.

“Anywhere from 25-40 mm of rain and a couple centimetres of snow are likely by Sunday morning along with wind gusts over 70km/h Saturday night,” Farnell said.

The forecast on Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries, windy and a high of plus 3 C.

Snow expected near Georgian Bay

Meanwhile, regions north of Toronto could be seeing just under 30 cm of snowfall over the weekend.

A snowfall warning was issued for the Algonquin, Burk’s Falls, Haliburton, Muskoka, and Pembroke areas on Friday afternoon.

The warning says a snowfall event on Friday overnight into Saturday could bring five to 10 cm of snow and change to rain before more significant snowfall begins on Saturday evening.

Snowfall and freezing rain warnings extend from northern cottage country in Ontario through the Laurentiens of Quebec. Messy mix begins early Saturday. pic.twitter.com/MOqIg3RpNg — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 17, 2017

Snowfall will be heavy at times in these regions Saturday evening and will end Sunday morning. Another 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected, along with gusty winds that could cause visibility issues as a result of blowing snow.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the Environment Canada warning advises.

The public is encouraged to monitor changing alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.