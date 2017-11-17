Edmonton fire
Smoking materials caused fatal fire at Edmonton seniors’ home

Investigators have determined “improperly discarded smoker’s materials” caused the Nov. 9 fire at a seniors’ home near 80 Street and 101 A Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, it remains unknown whether the fatality was fire-related,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said in a news release Friday. “EFRS hopes to release confirmation of that next week.”

Firefighters were called out to the fire at 10:22 p.m. and arrived on scene in five minutes with six crews.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the one room of origin. The fire was under control by 10:42 p.m.

It’s estimated the fire caused $80,000 in damage.

Since 2010, the improper disposal of smoking materials has caused more than $56 million in damages in the city, EFRS said.

