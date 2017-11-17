Crime
November 17, 2017 3:02 pm
Updated: November 17, 2017 3:03 pm

Clean up underway after sewage truck rolls over in Beeton, Ont.

By Global News

Scene of a truck rollover in Beeton, Ont.

OPP
BEETON, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re investigating a sewage truck rollover northwest of Toronto.

They say a truck loaded with sewage was travelling through Beeton, Ont., on Friday morning when the driver decided to pull to the side of the road.

Police say the gravel shoulder gave out and the truck rolled, coming to rest upside down in a ditch.

The 56-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the road (8th Line at Tottenham Road) was to remain closed until crews cleaned up the area and the truck was removed from the ditch.

Beeton
Beeton Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Truck Rollover

