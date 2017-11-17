Crime
Trent researchers to receive $782K in funding

Jeanne Pengelly

Researchers in the faculties of social sciences and humanities at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., have been awarded $782,774 in funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), one of three federal granting councils responsible for supporting research in the country.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the funding Friday on behalf of Science Minister Kirsty Duncan. The funds are part of a $265-million investment for social sciences and humanities research.

“SSHRC’s investment showcases Trent’s continued commitment to liberal arts and social sciences disciplines with a specific increase in research capacity this year focused on aging and age-related research,” said Trent vice-president of research and innovation Dr. Neil Emery.

The funding is being awarded through scholarships, fellowships, and grants.

“Fundamental to our ability to innovate is a basic understanding of challenges and solutions,” Monsef said in a media release. “That is why funding for social sciences research is crucial to our local economy. This research is a key component in addressing the complex and ever-changing issues society faces today.”

