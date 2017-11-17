Canada
November 17, 2017 12:31 pm

Donation of body armour approved for Toronto police dogs

By Staff The Canadian Press

PSD Lonca, who was seriously injuried in an incident last year.

Toronto Police K9/Twitter
A A

TORONTO – Police dogs in Toronto will be getting armoured vests designed to protect them from sharp weapons.

The Toronto Police Services Board voted Thursday to accept an anonymous corporate donation of 18 of the vests.

READ MORE: Newest Halifax K-9 member named in honour of late police dog handler

Story continues below

The donor came forward after Lonca, a canine with the force, was seriously injured last year by a suspect armed with a machete.

The donor is buying the vests – designed to protect a dog’s major internal organs if attacked with a sharp or blunt object – from Line of Fire Defence Systems in Edmonton at a total cost of more than $22,000.

READ MORE: Police dog tracks down driver after SUV crashes into Prince Albert house

Line of Fire spokesman Duncan Horner says the company is awaiting sizing information and will be manufacturing the armour and harnesses in the next few weeks.

The Toronto force’s canine unit has been in existence since 1989 and currently has 22 officers and 33 dogs.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Toronto Police Anonymous Donation
toronto police board
Toronto Police Chief
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders
Toronto Police Dogs
Toronto Police Donation
Toronto Police Service Dogs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News