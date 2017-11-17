Bill Kelly: Patrick Brown’s PC Party hoisted on its own petard

During the ill-conceived investigation and subsequent trial about alleged illegal activity by the Liberals in a Sudbury byelection, Patrick Brown and the Ontario Progressive Conservatives took full advantage of the situation to lambaste the Wynne Liberals as corrupt and crooked.

Brown even went so far as to say that Wynne herself was on trial, which wasn’t true of course, but, in politics, why let the truth get in the way of a juicy corruption allegation?

The presiding judge in the case tossed the charges out and chastised the Crown for laying the charges with little to no evidence, but the accusations from the Opposition continued.

But now, it seems that Brown has been hoisted upon his own petard, as it were.

Amid allegations that party officials rigged the nomination process, police have launched a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the Progressive Conservative party in the nomination process in the riding of Ancaster Dundas and West Hamilton.

No charges have been laid to this point, but it’s interesting to see the political dynamic unfold.

Now Brown is forced to play defence against the same allegations he made against Wynne just a few months ago.

Brown should have heeded the immortal words of John Lennon: instant karma’s gonna get you!

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News