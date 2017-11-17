Blogs
November 17, 2017 8:35 am

Bill Kelly: Patrick Brown’s PC Party hoisted on its own petard

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  900 CHML

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown smiles after delivering a speech at the Ontario Progressive Conservative convention in Ottawa, Saturday, March 5, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
A A

During the ill-conceived investigation and subsequent trial about alleged illegal activity by the Liberals in a Sudbury byelection, Patrick Brown and the Ontario Progressive Conservatives took full advantage of the situation to lambaste the Wynne Liberals as corrupt and crooked.

Brown even went so far as to say that Wynne herself was on trial, which wasn’t true of course, but, in politics, why let the truth get in the way of a juicy corruption allegation?

Story continues below

READ MORE: Judge acquits 2 Ontario Liberals in Election Act bribery case

The presiding judge in the case  tossed the charges out and chastised the Crown for laying the charges with little to no evidence, but the accusations from the Opposition continued.

But now, it seems that Brown  has been hoisted  upon his own petard, as it were.

Amid allegations that party officials rigged the nomination process, police have  launched a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the Progressive Conservative party in the nomination process in the riding of Ancaster Dundas and West Hamilton.

No charges have been laid to this point, but it’s interesting to see the political dynamic unfold.

Now Brown is forced to play defence against the same allegations he made against Wynne just a few months ago.

Brown should have heeded the immortal words of John Lennon: instant karma’s gonna get you!

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Election act trial
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario conservative party
Ontario PC
patrick brown
Patrick Brown conservatives
Sudbury Byelection trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News