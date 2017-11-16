Crime
November 16, 2017

Penticton RCMP release CCTV footage showing several gunshots fired at Fairhaven House

CCTV footage shows a shooting at a social housing complex, in video released by the RCMP.

Penticton RCMP has released closed-circuit footage that shows a shooting that took place at Fairhaven House, a social housing complex at 2670 Skaha Lake Road, on Nov. 6 at about 5 p.m.

The video shows two people walking into a parking lot and approaching a complex unit door, said a police news release.

Several gunshots are fired in the footage.

One of the people in the video, a male, was described as wearing a light-coloured ski jacket, dark pants and shoes, as well as a black baseball cap.

Another individual, a woman, was described as wearing a dark-coloured, hooded jacket, as well as light-coloured pants and shoes, and a rectangle-shaped backpack.

RCMP are asking anyone who has information and hasn’t yet spoken to investigators to contact police.

Fairhaven House was created last year, out of the old Bel Air Motel.

