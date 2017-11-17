Peterborough retailers gearing up for Black Friday

Merchants across Peterborough are getting ready to greet waves of shoppers looking for big deals as Black Friday returns Nov. 24.

“It is the single most busy day by far,” said Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) executive director Terry Guiel. “It does beat Boxing Day.”

For four years the DBIA has held Black Friday events in the city’s centre. With 100 stores and restaurants ready to participate this year, Guiel said shoppers can expect good deals and a good time downtown.

“And what’s really cool is the restaurants being involved,” Guiel said, adding that some eateries take advantage of the day by offering them dishes like Black Forest Cake or black bean salad.

But for the owners at downtown’s Watson and Lou, the day isn’t necessarily about big sales.

Co-owner Erin Watson said they’ll be offering good sale prices on some, but not all merchandise.

“Being a locally curated boutique, Black Friday doesn’t mean as much to us as it does to the big box stores,” she said.

But it’s a different story at Kawartha TV and Stereo.

Manager Scott Stuart said Black Friday sales are so big that it’s changed the way the store does business.

“Black Friday is one of our largest sales of the year,” Stuart said. “It’s equal, if not better, than our Boxing week sales.”

He said Boxing Day has become a little slower as Black Friday has evolved.