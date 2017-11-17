New route for this weekend’s Hamilton Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus will be taking his parade of festive floats through a new route in Hamilton, in the hopes of cutting costs this year.

The Hamilton Santa Claus Parade committee has decided for the first time in 20 years to move the parade so that it runs up Bay Street to York and down James Street North, ultimately ending near Bayfront Park.

READ MORE: Santa Claus making stops in Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph this weekend

The overwhelming cost of permits, parking, HSR considerations and special duty officer requirements forced the change.

But there was another consideration: Hamilton’s proposed light rail transit system.

READ MORE: Vancouver’s Santa Claus parade will not be cancelled this year

With major LRT construction on the horizon for Main and King Streets, the committee concluded the route was bound to change anyway.

This year’s Santa Claus Parade will be held Nov. 18, starting at 4:30 p.m.