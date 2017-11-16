Homeless camp fire Coquitlam
November 16, 2017
Updated: November 16, 2017 2:41 pm

Coquitlam homeless camp destroyed in fire

By Online News Producer  Global News

Coquitlam firefighters responded to call of a fire at a homeless camp in the bushes. No one was injured and all those involved fled the scene by the time first responders arrived..

Fire crews were called to a homeless camp in Coquitlam overnight after a report of a fire.

The camp was in the bushes off Lougheed Highway, near Dewdney Trunk Road.

People living in the neighbourhood called 911 when they noticed a large plume of black smoke.

The camp was destroyed by the fire and the people living there had run off by the time firefighters arrived.

There are no reports of any injuries, however, this fire is just the latest in a series of recent fires involving homeless people in Metro Vancouver, especially as the cold and wet weather sets in.

