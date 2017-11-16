Province providing more funding for police officers in Regina and Saskatoon

Regina and Saskatoon will soon see more police officers on the street after a municipal police grant from the province.

The province is providing $4.8 million for 43 police officers in Saskatoon and $4.7 million for 40 police officers in Regina.

The grant from the province will also include funding for three new positions assigned to the Combined Forces Special Unit (CFSEU) in each of CFSEU locations Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

“Our government is focused on community safety,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said.

“These grants and the positions they fund provide the support needed to those working to protect the communities of Regina and Saskatoon.”

Programs that are supported through the municipal police grant include a focus on organized crime and gang activity through investigations led by the CFSEU.

“The ongoing commitment shown by the Province of Saskatchewan is critical to enhancing our efforts to reduce and deter violent crime, gang activity and child exploitation,” Saskatoon Police Acting Chief Mark Chatterbok said.

“Provincial funding also greatly assists the Saskatoon Police Service in a growing need to respond to emergency calls involving addictions and mental health issues in our community.”

“The Regina Police Service is appreciative of the municipal police grant from the Province of Saskatchewan,” Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said.

“This grant solidifies a partnership that ensures community safety. The Regina Police Service’s Vision, Working Together to Keep Regina Safe, speaks to such collaboration and the importance of the province’s continued financial assistance toward the safety of our citizens.”

The province provides funds to urban police services across the province to support 128 municipal police positions and policing initiatives.