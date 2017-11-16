Concerns raised as Operation Red Nose won’t run in Surrey, Langley this year

New concerns are being raised in Surrey and Langley after the loss of the popular program Operation Red Nose.

The holiday season driving service has been running in the communities for years.

However, the group that normally runs the service could not commit this year and it was too late to find a replacement.

READ MORE: Three B.C. cities make top 10 drunk driving list

Organizations like MADD Canada say too many communities lack options for people to get home and it could force them to make poor decisions.

“People who want to go from Point A to B, it provides an alternative and will provide one to people trying to enjoy their holiday season,” said Bob Rorison with MADD Canada. “They’re afraid maybe they’ve had a few drinks and can’t get home so they’ve got a decision to make and it may be that they’ll take their own car and some tragic situation will happen and we don’t want that.”

READ MORE: New Year’s Eve 2016: Why getting around Metro Vancouver can be such a challenge

Rorison also said options like Uber or Lyft should be available by now.

“It’s extremely frustrating, here we are in a digital world and we can’t use that tech in our local area to get around,” he said. “I’ve been in many places in North America and Europe and we use Uber and Lyft extensively. But we can’t use it here for a short trip.”