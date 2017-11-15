Surrey construction worker hailed as hero after toddler nearly drowns

A Surrey construction worker is being hailed as a hero for actions that may have saved a toddler’s life.

It was a parent’s worst nightmare: a one-year-old girl, barely walking, somehow managed to escape from her home near 121 Street and 20A Avenue in south Surrey and ended up in a pond in the backyard.

The child’s mother, who had been raking leaves in the backyard at the time, turned around and found the girl floating in the water.

She frantically pulled the toddler out, but by then the girl had stopped breathing and her face was blue.

The mother then ran back to her house screaming with her daughter in her arms.

Fortunately, a construction crew was at the home doing work at the time. One of the workers knew CPR and performed it on the child.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Surrey RCMP is not commenting, but confirmed the details of the incident.

The worker was sent home for the rest of the day after the incident.

—With files from Rumina Daya