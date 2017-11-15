Dog returns to Swift Current family after missing for nearly three months

It’s a real-life version of ‘Homeward Bound’ for one Swift Current family, as their family pet has returned home after missing for nearly three months.

Kandice Moss says her dogs ‘Charlie’ and ‘Tak’ went missing on August 21, after escaping from their yard. Moss says the dogs were spotted in the city and on a gravel road south of Swift Current.

Sadly, Tak was found dead the next morning after being hit by a vehicle.

But there was still no sign of Charlie.

“The two had never been separated,” Moss said in an email to Global News.

“We had them since they were pups almost eight years ago now, so we knew Charlie would feel lost without him, let alone being away from home.”

Moss says friends helped spread the word about Charlie on Facebook.

But months went by, and still no Charlie.

Then around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, Moss says she heard howling and crying coming from their front yard. They opened the front door to find Charlie sitting by their son’s wagon.

“I knelt down and softly said, ‘Charlie come here,’ and he ran into the house so happy to see us,” Moss wrote. “There were lots of hugs and tears to be had. It was just like out of the movies, it was unreal.”

She says Charlie is thinner, but otherwise healthy and happy to be home.

“Charlie is definitely happy to be home, and we are overjoyed to have him back,” Moss wrote.

“He has some adapting to do coming back from almost three months living wild, his anxiety is worse than he had before, but we got him some medicine for that to help make the transition easier.”

Moss also said Charlie is getting along great with their new Great Dane puppy, Monty.