Crime
November 15, 2017 2:16 pm
Updated: November 15, 2017 2:20 pm

Police looking for witness, continue search for person of interest in fatal Calgary assault

By Digital Content Coordinator  News Talk 770

Calgary police are looking for a woman who they believe witnessed a fatal assault last month. They're also continuing their search for Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester, a person of interest in the case.

Credit: Calgary Police Service
Frydenlund, 30, died after a confrontation in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W. at around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, police said.

Calgary police are looking for a woman who they believe witnessed the fatal asssault resulting in the death of Jordan Gregory Frydenlund on Oct. 27, 2017

Credit: Calgary Police Service

Investigators are also still looking for Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester two weeks after they identified him as a person of interest in the case.

Police said on Nov. 2 that they would like to speak with Sylvester, who is known to “frequent homeless shelters in the downtown area.”

Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester is a person of interest in connection with an assault leading to the death of Jordan Gregory Frydenlund on Friday, Oct. 27.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

They believe the woman and Sylvester know each other.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the woman or Sylvester is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers.

