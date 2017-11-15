Police looking for witness, continue search for person of interest in fatal Calgary assault

Calgary police are looking for a woman who they believe witnessed the assault that led to the death of Jordan Gregory Frydenlund last month.

Frydenlund, 30, died after a confrontation in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W. at around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, police said.

Investigators are also still looking for Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester two weeks after they identified him as a person of interest in the case.

Police said on Nov. 2 that they would like to speak with Sylvester, who is known to “frequent homeless shelters in the downtown area.”

They believe the woman and Sylvester know each other.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the woman or Sylvester is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or contact Crime Stoppers.