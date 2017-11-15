Alberta youth facing manslaughter charge in shooting death

An Alberta youth has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

On Oct. 14, Coronation RCMP responded to a shooting. At the scene, a man was found with gunshot wound to his head.

Jeffrey Smith was taken to an Edmonton hospital by STARS Air Ambulance where he died of his injuries on Oct. 18.

An investigation by the Coronation RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has resulted in a 17-year-old youth being charged with manslaughter.

The teenager’s name can’t be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

RCMP said he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

The town of Coronation is 174 kilometres east of Red Deer.