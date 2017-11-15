Canada
Missing 15-year-old Mississauga teen located safe in Toronto

Peel Regional Police say a 15-year-old Mississauga teen who was reported missing on the weekened has been found safe in Toronto.

Police said Soleil Fleury left her residence in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West on Sunday, Nov. 5 around 10 p.m. and did not return home.

The girl’s family launched a search effort this week, including combing through a large local park and taping missing posters up throughout the area.

Fleury was recorded on video the night of her disappearance riding a green “Nakamura” brand bike southbound on The Credit Woodlands and then turning east onto Dundas Street West.

The family suggested she might have ridden to the local GO Transit station and was possibly headed to Toronto from there.

Police said Fleury was located safe in Toronto on Tuesday.

-With a file from Mark Carcasole and Jessica Patton

