Abbotsford council will discuss how to honour Const. John Davidson, mayor says

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said he expects council to discuss how best to honor and remember Const. John Davidson, who was shot and killed last week.

A petition with more than 15,000 signatures is calling on the city to change Automall Drive to John Davidson Way.

“We certainly will look at this and some other things that have not been discussed in the media,” he said.

READ MORE: Abbotsford police expand funeral procession for fallen officer

Braun said people have approached him around town, asking what can be done.

“I think to name a street, or park, or school, or all of those things is appropriate,” he said.

Speaking on CKNW’s Steele and Drex show, Braun says he has no doubt something will be done to remember the fallen officer.



“It’s a lot of work. We do have a street naming bylaw. We anticipated that a request like this would come along but there’s a process for it. It includes a public information meeting for businesses and residents, in this case just businesses.”

Braun expects discussions about honouring Davidson to come up in council next week.

A regimental funeral is scheduled for Davidson on Sunday, with thousands expected to attend, many from other countries.