Queen’s University selling former Prison for Women in Kingston

A piece of Kingston’s history is up for sale.

Queen’s University is selling the former Prison for Women, which it bought in 2008.

Queen’s says it never really found a useful need for the eight-acre property, which includes the historic cell block.

Rogers and Trainor Commercial Realty is working on behalf of the university to sell the site.

Broker Laurence Trainor confirms that the university purchased the site for almost $2.9 million, though Queen’s hasn’t put an asking price on the property.

“I’ve had four qualified parties have already approached me about the building seeking more information,” Trainor said.

“Any developer or any person that wants to come along and look at the property, what they will do is they will get an extensive amount of information on the property and than they’ve got until January 8th to submit their bid to Queen’s.”

Queen’s says proceeds from the sale will go into the university’s capital reserve fund for future projects.