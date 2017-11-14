Westman teacher charged with sexual exploitation

A teacher in Hamiota has been arrested after RCMP said it received allegations of inappropriate text messages with a student.

Shoal Lake RCMP were called on November 8 by the parents of a female student at Hamiota Collegiate receiving the text messages.

Shoal Lake @rcmpmb arrest 25yo Hamiota Collegiate teacher, Dylan

Woodcock, for inappropriate text messages to student. He has been charged with

Sexual Exploitation and Indecent Communications. He will be appearing later

today in Brandon Provincial Court. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 14, 2017

Police arrested 25-year-old Dylan Woodcock on November 13 and charged him with sexual exploitation of a young person and indecent communications.

He is slated to appear in a Brandon court on Tuesday.

A RCMP spokesperson told Global News more charges could be possible and urges parents to have a conversation with their children about appropriate interactions.

“The key is communication with your children,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre said. “This happened over cell phone so you should be monitoring what your children are doing through text message and online.”