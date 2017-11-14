Westman teacher charged with sexual exploitation
A teacher in Hamiota has been arrested after RCMP said it received allegations of inappropriate text messages with a student.
Shoal Lake RCMP were called on November 8 by the parents of a female student at Hamiota Collegiate receiving the text messages.
Police arrested 25-year-old Dylan Woodcock on November 13 and charged him with sexual exploitation of a young person and indecent communications.
He is slated to appear in a Brandon court on Tuesday.
A RCMP spokesperson told Global News more charges could be possible and urges parents to have a conversation with their children about appropriate interactions.
“The key is communication with your children,” Sgt. Paul Manaigre said. “This happened over cell phone so you should be monitoring what your children are doing through text message and online.”
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.