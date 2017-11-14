Douglas College to add second New Westminster campus

The City of New Westminster is getting more space for post-secondary students.

Douglas College is opening a second campus in the Royal City’s downtown core.

The new facility will be located at the Anvil Centre Office Tower across the street from the New Westminster SkyTrain station, about two blocks from Douglas’ existing New West campus.

The 6,100-square-metre centre with 21 additional classrooms is slated to be completed by mid-summer 2018, with the goal of accepting new students for the fall semester.

The province says the new space will be needed to accommodate growth in the student body over the next three to five years.

Along with the new classrooms, the facility will include student collaboration spaces and “a simulation lab for financial and Amazon-style supply chain management modelling,” according to a media release from the Ministry of Advanced education.