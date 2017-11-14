Commentary
November 14, 2017 2:49 pm

It’s not the government’s money. It’s your neighbour’s

Geoff Currier By Radio Host  Global News

A few dozen frustrated students attended a march Friday afternoon, urging teachers to vote yes during next week's vote.

Liny Lamberink/980 CFPL
A A

About two dozen students showed up at the Provincial Legislature last week to protest the removal of a tuition freeze. It appears that fees will rise in the years to come and that has made students and their families unhappy. They unfurled a banner and tossed leaflets into the Legislature where MLA’s were conducting the business of government. Here’s the Final Word for today with Geoff Currier.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News