It’s not the government’s money. It’s your neighbour’s
About two dozen students showed up at the Provincial Legislature last week to protest the removal of a tuition freeze. It appears that fees will rise in the years to come and that has made students and their families unhappy. They unfurled a banner and tossed leaflets into the Legislature where MLA’s were conducting the business of government. Here’s the Final Word for today with Geoff Currier.
