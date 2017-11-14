IN PHOTOS: Images show devastation after powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake that killed over 500

A powerful earthquake on the border between Iraq and Iran left sheer devastation over the weekend, killed at least 530 people and left thousands homeless.
The 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous region on Sunday, injuring thousands of people and damaging some 30,000 homes, Reuters reported.
Thousands of people huddled in makeshift camps while many others chose to spend a second night in the open, despite low temperatures, because they feared more tremors after some 193 aftershocks, state television reported Tuesday.
Photos show pancaked buildings, crumpled cars and boulders the size of small trucks littering a roadway.
Sunday’s quake was felt in Dubai, causing skyscrapers to sway, and the tremor was felt as far away as the Mediterranean coast, the Associated Press reported.
In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude levelled the city of Bam, killing some 26,000 people.
People walk past a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, Iraq November 13, 2017.
Reuters/Ako Rasheed
Survivors sit in front of a destroyed house following an earthquake in Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
A woman mourns following an earthquake in Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran.
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
A man walks past a damaged building following an earthquake in Darbandikhan, Iraq, November 13, 2017.
Reuters/Ako Rasheed
Rocks are seen on the road after an earthquake near the Darbandikhan Dam, close the city of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq on November 13, 2017.
Reuters/Ako Rasheed
Residents look at a damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Darbandikhan, Iraq November 13, 2017.
Reuters/Ako Rasheed
A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran November 13, 2017.
Reuters/Tasnim News Agency
A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran November 13, 2017.
Reuters/Tasnim News Agency
People inspect the debris in Kermanshah, Iran following an earthquake on November 13, 2017.
Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A picture taken on November 14, 2017 shows a view of the buildings left damaged by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's western Kermanshah province near the border with Iraq.
Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images
A man rests as he lies atop of salvaged mattresses and items outside damaged buildings in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab, on November 14, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake.
Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images
A man looks through a damaged stairwell of a building in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab on November 14, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake.
Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images
A young girl looks through a salvaged mirror from a damaged building in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab on November 14, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake.
Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images
Iranians camp in tents outside damaged buildings in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab on November 14, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake.
Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images
An Iranian boy rides a bicycle through the rubble past damaged buildings in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab on November 14, 2017, following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake.
Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images
People collect belongings in heavily damaged buildings in Sarpol-e Zahab town of Kermanshah, Iran on November 14, 2017 following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
