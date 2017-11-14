IN PHOTOS: Images show devastation after powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake that killed over 500

A powerful earthquake on the border between Iraq and Iran left sheer devastation over the weekend, killed at least 530 people and left thousands homeless.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous region on Sunday, injuring thousands of people and damaging some 30,000 homes, Reuters reported.

Thousands of people huddled in makeshift camps while many others chose to spend a second night in the open, despite low temperatures, because they feared more tremors after some 193 aftershocks, state television reported Tuesday.

Photos show pancaked buildings, crumpled cars and boulders the size of small trucks littering a roadway.

Sunday’s quake was felt in Dubai, causing skyscrapers to sway, and the tremor was felt as far away as the Mediterranean coast, the Associated Press reported.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude levelled the city of Bam, killing some 26,000 people.