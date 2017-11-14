Man shot in the leg with a shotgun Monday night
Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg with a shotgun late on Monday.
Officers arrived at the 100 block of Higgins, east of Main, just before midnight.
The man remains in hospital in stable condition.
Police say there is no suspect in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
