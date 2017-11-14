Bob Layton Editorial: Name or not?

We are hearing tales of alleged sexual assault from around the world. Names you know are being accused. Some might offer some kind of excuse. Others deny it, outright.

What if some are being falsely accused? Should their names be destroyed? I’ve wondered about that for a long time.

In my early days at this radio station, we had three sexual assault trials underway.

One was a doctor, whose patient thought his examination went too far. Another was the owner of a convenience store, accused by a young shopper of touching her. The other was a dentist, accused of fondling a patient.

All three names were out there, reputations damaged. All three found not guilty.

The doctor had followed proper procedure. The little girl admitted in court she made the story up when caught shoplifting. The dentist’s patient admitted she was looking to get even on a personal grudge.

Some say the names of those charged with sexual assault should not be released until after conviction. They find it wrong that people like Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey should already appear convicted by mainstream and social media.

Others say no — with their names out there, other victims will have the courage to come forward.

What do you say?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.