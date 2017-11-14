Crash a reminder to check intersection before entering

A two-car collision at Richter St. and Cadder Ave. in Kelowna Monday night sent two people to hospital with undetermined injuries.

RCMP are investigating which car had the right of way and which car had a red light.

A southbound BMW was struck by an eastbound Honda Civic.

Cst. Robyn Boffy said it was a reminder to check an intersection before driving through.

“We should always be aware of our surroundings and check the lights before approaching,” Cst. Boffy said.

A man who lives on the corner told Global News there are numerous accidents at the intersection, usually because a driver has run a red light.

“I don’t know what it is, absent mindedness?” said Fred Does.

Two other people involved in the crash were not injured.