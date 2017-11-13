Jankowski’s three points, wild third period leads Calgary Flames over St. Louis Blues
Mark Jankowski had two goals and an assist and Kris Versteeg scored the winner as the Calgary Flames beat the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Monday.
In a wild third period that saw Calgary take a lead twice only to see the Blues come back to tie it each time, the Flames finally went in front for good at 14:29 when Versteeg’s shot off the wing beat Jake Allen.
Sam Bennett scored his first of the season for Calgary (10-7-0), Micheal Ferland had his fourth goal in as many games and Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik added empty-netter as the Flames finished 5-2-0 on their season-long homestand. They open a six-game road trip on Wednesday in Detroit.
Gaudreau had two points to extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, seven assists).
Vladimir Tarasenko scored a pair for St. Louis (13-5-1) and Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen also scored.
Bennett put the Flames in front 3-2 to open the third-period barrage when his backhand of a Jankowski shot slipped through Allen’s pads.
