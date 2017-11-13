Public transport gets boost in Longueuil, Vaudreuil

Off-island public transport got a boost on Monday.

The federal and provincial governments, along with the regional transit authority (ARTM), announced a $63 million investment for the Réseau de Transport de Longueuil (RTL).

In all, 38 hybrid buses will be added in addition to improved reserved bus lanes and 25 new parking spaces at the Montarville terminal in Boucherville.

“It’s less time on the road, but more time with the family,” Lucie Charlebois, Minister responsible for the Montérégie region, said.

Commuters say they welcome the improvements.

“There’s a lot of cars going to Montreal — so if we try to limit the cars, to limit the circulation, I think it’s a good thing,” commuter Dominic Guenette said.

Nearly $28 million is also being invested in the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM), on the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line.

The money will go towards track repairs and increasing the number of parking spaces at the Vaudreuil train station.

“The parking is going to be about $7 million in total,” said Peter Schiefke, MP for Vaudreuil-Soulanges. “That’s going to allow us to increase the size of the parking spaces by about 300.”

It doesn't end there. RTM getting close to $28 million for upgrades on Vaudreuil-Hudson line. Tracks will be repaired. About 300 parking spaces added to Vaudreuil station.

Hundreds of commuters park at the Vaudreuil station, and finding parking has become increasingly difficult.

With an increase in parking, Schiefke isn’t worried about overcrowding on the trains.

“We see that as a good thing,” he said. “If we add in another 300 spots, a lot of those are going to be used [by] people that are currently parking illegally in other areas.”